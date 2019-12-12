Westcliff murder: Man dies from stab wounds after 'disturbance'
12 December 2019
A man has died after being stabbed in a fight.
Police were called at about 04:25 GMT to a property in Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, where they found a man with stab wounds.
He was treated by paramedics but died of his injuries at the scene, Essex Police said.
A murder investigation has been started. A spokesman for the police force said that no arrests had so far been made.