Westcliff murder: Man dies from stab wounds after 'disturbance'

  • 12 December 2019
A man has died after being stabbed in a fight.

Police were called at about 04:25 GMT to a property in Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, where they found a man with stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics but died of his injuries at the scene, Essex Police said.

A murder investigation has been started. A spokesman for the police force said that no arrests had so far been made.

