Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

A man will face trial next year charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run near a school.

Harley Watson died after being struck by a car outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on 2 December.

Terence Glover, 51, of Loughton, appeared via video link at Chelmsford Crown Court, where he was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.

He was not asked to enter pleas and a trial date was set for 1 June 2020.

Mr Glover, of Newman Lane, Loughton, was remanded in custody and will return to court for a plea hearing on 31 January.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Terence Glover appeared via video link from HMP Chelmsford

The attempted murder charges relate to 23-year-old Raquel Jimeno and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Glover is also accused of driving a Ford Ka dangerously in Willingale Road.

Harley's family said they were "devastated" by what has happened, describing him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy".