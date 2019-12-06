Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a school.

Harley Watson died after being struck by a car near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on Monday.

Terence Glover, 51, of Newmans Lane in Loughton, spoke only to confirm his name and age at a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He is also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.