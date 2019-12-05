Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harley Watson's family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy"

Police investigating the death of a 12-year-old schoolboy killed in a hit-and-run have said it is not connected to an earlier incident at another school.

Harley Watson was struck near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.

Police investigating a link to a car which mounted the pavement near Roding Valley High School at about 15:10 said it was a different vehicle and driver.

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Harley's murder remains in custody.

Essex Police said that the earlier incident, on Brook Road in Loughton, is thought to have involved a silver Vauxhall car whose driver was involved in "an altercation about children crossing the road".

An officer had previously said it may have "connections" with the crash near Debden Park High School.

Police released CCTV images of the Vauxhall car and said the driver was white, with a beard and wore a black and red checked shirt and had a female passenger.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police released CCTV of the silver Vauxhall "in the hope someone may recognise it"

The force have now said it was being investigated as a separate matter to the incident in which Harley died and five others - including four teenagers - were injured.

It is understood all the injured children - two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, and a girl, 16 - are pupils at the school.

Essex Police said the 51-year-old man was arrested in a pub car park in Fiddlers Hamlet at 23:00 on Monday.

After Harley's death his family described him as a "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy".

In a statement, they said: "We are so devastated by what has happened."