Boy born to mothers who carried baby in both wombs

Image copyright Anecova Image caption Otis with parents Donna (left) and Jasmine Francis-Smith (right)

A couple have given birth to a son from an egg that was in both their wombs, in what is claimed to be a world first.

Jasmine Francis-Smith gave birth to Otis two months ago after the egg was implanted that had first been incubated by her wife Donna.

The "shared motherhood" procedure at London Women's Clinic used technology from a Swiss fertility company.

Jasmine said: "It has emotionally brought us closer together. We are a true family."

The procedure works by placing the eggs of the biological mother inside a miniature capsule which is inserted into her womb, where they are incubated.

After that, the eggs are taken out of the biological mother's womb and placed in the womb of the birth mother.

The process, called In Vivo Natural fertilization, was pioneered by Swiss firm Anecova.

Image copyright Anecova Image caption Otis was born after a "world first" procedure in London

Jasmine, 28, from Northamptonshire, said: "The whole process was an amazing experience and we got everything we wanted from it."

She explained the procedure made her and her wife Donna, 30, from Nottinghamshire, "feel equal in the whole process".

Jasmine, who lives with Donna in Colchester, Essex, said "there is nothing we would change" about the pregnancy and the birth of Otis.

Dr Kamal Ahuja, managing and scientific director of London Women's Clinic, said this was "the first birth in the world with shared motherhood" using the technology.