Image copyright Instagram Image caption Harley Watson, 12, was described by his school as "liked and loved"

A 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run outside a school has been named locally as Harley Watson.

He was struck near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, as well as the attempted murder of four other teenagers and a 23-year-old woman who were hurt in the crash.

One of the victims was described by his mother as "battered and bruised".

It is understood all the injured children - two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy, and a girl, 16 - are pupils at the school.

Debden Park's head teacher Helen Gascoyne, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected.

"The school will be open [on Tuesday] with a number of counsellors on hand to support our community."

Image caption Flowers and messages to Harley Watson and his family have been left at the scene of the crash

Christian Cavanagh, executive head teacher, described the Harley's death as "a young life so tragically lost".

He said: "This young man had made his mark on the school and was liked and loved by staff and students.

"We will consult with the family and our school community to decide how best to commemorate his life."

'I've been hit by a car'

Donna Mills, the mother of Alfie Barnes who was one of the 15-year-olds struck by the car, said he was "still in shock... battered and bruised".

"He remembers the car coming towards him, he remembers getting hit, but it is a bit of a blur. He hit his head and I think he blacked out for a bit," she said.

"Alfie rang me and said 'mum I have been hit by a car', so I shot down there as fast as I could. It was horrendous.

"It was... horrible to see, kids laying on the floor, just terrible."

Image copyright Google Image caption Debden Park High School opened on Tuesday for staff and pupils to support each other

Essex Police said officers are looking for a silver Ford Ka that was "likely to have damage to [its] front".

Earlier, the force took the step of naming Terry Glover, 51, as someone they wanted to speak to in connection with the crash.