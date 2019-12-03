Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A husky dog (similar to the one pictured) managed to turn a microwave on at the house in Stanford-le-Hope near Basildon

A dog has started a house fire after managing to turn the microwave on, a fire service has said.

The husky, which was left on its own in the semi-detached house in Stanford-le-Hope, turned on the worktop appliance.

A packet of bread rolls, left inside, began to burn, causing a small fire, Essex Fire Service said.

The owner, who was not at the Kingsman Road property, saw smoke in the kitchen from a camera feed on their phone.

Geoff Wheal, watch manager at Corringham Fire Station, called it a "very strange incident" and said firefighters found the kitchen filled with smoke, but they made sure the flames did not spread to the rest of the house.

"It demonstrates that microwaves shouldn't be used to store food when they aren't in use," he said.

"Always keep your microwave clean and free of clutter or food and any packaging.

"Animals or children can turn them on more easily than you might think - so please don't run the risk."

The dog was not hurt, the service added.