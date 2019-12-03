Image caption Essex Police has urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the crash

A man wanted over a "deliberate" hit-and-run crash in which a boy died has been arrested, police say.

The 51-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the car crash outside a school in Loughton, Essex.

Two boys, 15, a 13-year-old boy, a girl, 16, and a 53-year-old woman were also hurt in the crash.

Emergency services were called at about 15:20 GMT after the crash happened close to Debden Park High School.

Earlier, Essex Police issued the name of a suspect they wanted to speak to in connection with the crash.

The force said they were also looking for a silver Ford KA that was "likely to have damage to [its] front" and failed to stop at the scene.

It is understood that all of the injured children are pupils at the school, on Willingale Road.