Debden Park High School: Police on scene of 'serious' crash
- 2 December 2019
A number of people have been injured in a "serious" crash outside a secondary school.
The collision happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT.
Essex Police said there was likely to be a "serious and prolonged investigation" and asked the public not to speculate on the circumstances.
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said it had treated "a number of patients" at the scene.
This is likely to be a prolonged and serious investigation we urgently need the public’s assistance and help any dashcam, CCTV or information contact @EssexPoliceUK on #101 #999 in an emergency or @CrimestoppersUK https://t.co/qcJGyWn9ml— Insp Rob Brettell (@InspBrettell) December 2, 2019
