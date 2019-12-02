Image caption Essex Police has urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the crash

A number of people have been injured in a "serious" crash outside a secondary school.

The collision happened near Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT.

Essex Police said there was likely to be a "serious and prolonged investigation" and asked the public not to speculate on the circumstances.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said it had treated "a number of patients" at the scene.