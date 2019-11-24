Essex

Arrest as man hit by car dies in Canvey Island

  • 24 November 2019
Somnes Avenue, Canvey Island Image copyright Google
Image caption The pedestrian was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning

A driver has been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a Vauxhall Astra at about 04:20 GMT in Somnes Avenue, between the junctions with Link Road and Canvey Road, in Canvey Island, Essex.

The driver, a man in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police closed the road and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites