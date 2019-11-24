Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning

A driver has been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a Vauxhall Astra at about 04:20 GMT in Somnes Avenue, between the junctions with Link Road and Canvey Road, in Canvey Island, Essex.

The driver, a man in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police closed the road and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.