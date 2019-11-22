Image caption The men were found when police searched the back of the trailer

Ten men found inside a lorry container on the M25 have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested when police stopped the vehicle on the motorway near Waltham Abbey at about 18:10 GMT on Thursday.

Essex Police said one of the male suspects found at the rear of the container had been taken to hospital for treatment.

The force has not provided details of the men's ages or nationalities.

Earlier on Thursday, Irish Police found 16 people inside a sealed trailer on board a ferry from France.

Gardai (Irish police) said all appeared to be "in good health" and were being medically assessed.