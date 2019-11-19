Essex

Clacton French bulldog puppies stolen by masked men

Image caption Four 10-week-old French bulldog puppies were stolen from a property in Clacton, Essex

Four 10-week-old French bulldog puppies have been stolen after their owner was threatened by masked men.

Police said two men forced their way into a home in Freeland Road, Clacton, Essex, just after midnight.

One person was threatened with a hammer before the thieves left via neighbouring gardens.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has seen bulldog puppies for sale, to get in touch.

