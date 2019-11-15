Essex

Car stolen in Essex crashed after police pursuit

  • 15 November 2019
Car crashed Image copyright @MPSRTPC
Image caption The Audi Q3 was stolen during a burglary in Essex before it crashed in Barking

A stolen car crashed into another vehicle after it was pursued by police.

The Audi Q3 went missing in Essex along with a Ford Fiesta before police in Barking, east London, spotted it.

The 4x4 "crashed into an innocent member of the public" who was in a vehicle on River Road, Barking, police said.

The Audi also "collided with street furniture". The stolen Fiesta was "recovered intact", police said on Twitter.

Image copyright @MPSRTPC
Image caption The vehicle had travelled along the London-bound A13 before coming off at the River Road junction

