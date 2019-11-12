Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The National Crime Agency estimated the seized cocaine would have a street value of £20m

A lorry driver has been charged with attempting to import Class A drugs after cocaine with a street value of £20m was discovered inside frozen meat.

Border force officers found 200kg of drug packages wrapped in meat in the back of a truck at Harwich Port in Essex, on Monday.

The truck had come from Holland and the driver, Robert Tromp from Hillegom in the Netherlands, was arrested.

The haul had a street value of £20m, The National Crime Agency said.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The packages of cocaine wrapped in frozen meat were loaded on to pallets on the lorry

Mr Tromp appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody.

The 48-year-old is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 12 December.

National Crime Agency branch commander Jacque Beer said: "Our investigation into those responsible is continuing, but we can say that this will have put a big dent in the profits of the criminal network likely to be behind it and caused them substantial disruption."