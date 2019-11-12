Cocaine worth £20m found in frozen meat at Harwich Port
A lorry driver has been charged with attempting to import Class A drugs after cocaine with a street value of £20m was discovered inside frozen meat.
Border force officers found 200kg of drug packages wrapped in meat in the back of a truck at Harwich Port in Essex, on Monday.
The truck had come from Holland and the driver, Robert Tromp from Hillegom in the Netherlands, was arrested.
The haul had a street value of £20m, The National Crime Agency said.
Mr Tromp appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody.
The 48-year-old is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 12 December.
National Crime Agency branch commander Jacque Beer said: "Our investigation into those responsible is continuing, but we can say that this will have put a big dent in the profits of the criminal network likely to be behind it and caused them substantial disruption."