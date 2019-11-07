Essex lorry deaths: Bodies of victims have all been identified
- 7 November 2019
The identities of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated lorry have all been formally identified, police said.
Essex Police had been working with Vietnamese officials to identify the 31 men and eight women found dead in Grays, Essex, on 23 October.
A series of files have been handed to Essex senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray.
The force said it wanted to give families time to take in the news before making the names public.