Essex lorry deaths: Bodies of victims have all been identified

  • 7 November 2019
Lorry container being moved under police escort Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The bodies were discovered in a lorry trailer in the early hours of 23 October

The identities of 39 people found dead in a refrigerated lorry have all been formally identified, police said.

Essex Police had been working with Vietnamese officials to identify the 31 men and eight women found dead in Grays, Essex, on 23 October.

A series of files have been handed to Essex senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray.

The force said it wanted to give families time to take in the news before making the names public.
Image caption Pham Thi Tra My and Nguyen Dinh Luong's families are concerned they may be among the victims

