Essex

Colchester murder arrest after man killed as car hits pub

  • 3 November 2019
A street view of the Spinnaker Inn Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the car struck the Spinnaker Inn at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car struck a pub in Essex.

Police said the vehicle hit the Spinnaker Inn in Hythe Quay, Colchester at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, died, while three other people have been taken to hospital - one with life-changing injuries, Essex Police said.

Officers are also holding the man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, death by dangerous driving and assault.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites