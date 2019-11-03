Colchester murder arrest after man killed as car hits pub
- 3 November 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car struck a pub in Essex.
Police said the vehicle hit the Spinnaker Inn in Hythe Quay, Colchester at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday.
A man, believed to be in his 40s, died, while three other people have been taken to hospital - one with life-changing injuries, Essex Police said.
Officers are also holding the man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, death by dangerous driving and assault.