A man who died after being knocked down by a car has been named by police.

Philip Burr, 38, was found badly injured in Potter Street, Harlow, Essex, at about midnight on 18 October and died the following day.

An initial post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe head trauma, Essex Police said.

Three men from Harlow, aged 35, 34 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until 11 November.

The force has asked for any witnesses or anyone who was in High Street, Roydon, where a burnt-out car was found a short time later, to contact them.