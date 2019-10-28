Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage supplied by Essex Police shows the gang target a branch of Aldi

A teenager who was part of a ram-raid gang which caused £150,000 worth of damage in a year has been detained.

Tommy Lee Mitchell, 19, of Fern Hill Lane. Harlow, Essex, was sentenced to six years and six months in a young offender institution at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He had admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

The gang stole £165,000 in smash and grab raids across the south of England.

The nine men, several of whom are from the same family, stole vehicles with a combined value of about £400,000 to use as getaway cars, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

During one attempted raid, the gang drove at 100mph (160km/h) through the Dartford Tunnel while throwing fire extinguishers at a police officer to deter pursuit, a previous hearing was told.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption William Mitchell, Levi Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Senior, Walter Mitchell Junior, Shane Stanley, Ross Whitford, Jack Mitchell, and Sid Clark (clockwise from top left) were previously jailed over thefts of cash machines

The eight other men, were previously jailed for their involvement at a sentencing hearing on 18 October, were:

Shane Stanley, 37, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for nine years

Walter Mitchell Senior, 42, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for nine years

Walter Mitchell Junior, 21, of Potterfields, Harlow was jailed for eight years

Jack Mitchell, 20, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years

William Mitchell, 30, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for seven years

Levi Mitchell, 35, of Fern Hill Lane, was jailed for seven years

Sid Clark, 32, of Broadfield, Harlow, was jailed for four years

Ross Whitford, 24, of Ryecroft, Harlow, was jailed for four years