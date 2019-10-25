Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people over 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex.

A 38-year-old man and 38-year-old woman from Warrington, Cheshire, were arrested after warrants were carried out, Essex Police said.

Officers, who are still questioning the lorry driver on suspicion of murder, believe the victims were Chinese.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.