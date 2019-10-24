Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thirty nine bodies were found in the trailer container

Police have begun the process of moving the bodies of 39 Chinese nationals found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex.

Eleven victims were taken by private ambulance from the Port of Tilbury to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Police have been granted an extra 24 hours to question lorry driver Mo Robinson, 25, on suspicion of murdering the eight women and 31 men.

Post-mortem examinations will be the next step in the investigation.

The ambulance carrying the bodies left the port at 19:41 BST under police escort.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said recovering all the victims would take time and the dignity of the victims was their primary concern.

