Jack Mitchell death: Man denies murdering teenage son

  • 24 October 2019

A man has denied murdering his teenage son who died as a result of injuries he allegedly suffered as a baby.

Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich in Essex, died on 13 March 2016 from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia.

John Doak, of Delgate Avenue, Spalding, Lincolnshire, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Oxford Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.

Mr Justice Edis set a four-week trial for 22 June at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Mr Doak was granted continued conditional bail.

