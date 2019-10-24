Jack Mitchell death: Man denies murdering teenage son
- 24 October 2019
A man has denied murdering his teenage son who died as a result of injuries he allegedly suffered as a baby.
Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich in Essex, died on 13 March 2016 from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia.
John Doak, of Delgate Avenue, Spalding, Lincolnshire, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Oxford Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.
Mr Justice Edis set a four-week trial for 22 June at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Mr Doak was granted continued conditional bail.