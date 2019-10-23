Image caption In Lizzie's Kitchen, the children will be taught about food and the fun of baking together

A classroom kitchen dedicated to the memory of a pupil who died from a brain tumour has been opened at her school.

Lizzie Bramall, 9, who went to Littlegarth School in Nayland, near Colchester, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2018.

She held many fundraising activities in the nine months before she died and Lizzie's Fund has raised more than £200,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.

In Lizzie's Kitchen, children at the school can bake and learn about food.

After her diagnosis, keen baker Lizzie asked her head teacher if she could hold a cake sale at the annual Grandparents Day.

Lizzie's Fund was born after she raised over £4,000.

Lizzie led many other fundraising activities aimed at raising awareness of the need for research into childhood brain tumours and published a recipe book.

She died on 15 November 2018, a few days before her 10th birthday.

Lizzie's Fund has since become one of the UK's top fundraisers for the Brain Tumour Charity, having raised £235,000 in 18 months.

In January, school governors agreed to dedicate a teaching room to Lizzie's memory in gratitude for her contribution to the school.

Children aged from five to 11 years old will be taught about food and what fun it can be to bake together.

Lizzie's mother, Sally, said: "She adored baking and adored school. To be able to bake and learn even more about her favourite subject in the school environment would have been absolutely stunning.

"This is a really, really special place. All our family are absolutely delighted the children are going to be able to do something that was so special for Lizzie."

Head teacher Peter Jones said: "Lizzie's Kitchen will help to ensure the example [she] has set through serving others will not be forgotten."