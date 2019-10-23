Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Murdoch Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father"

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died after being attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, on 7 May, and a second man was injured.

Toyn Williams, 27, of Winchester Road, Hale End in east London and Jay Dice, 32, of Mayville, Leytonstone, east London, were arrested on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy from Edmonton, north London, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.

The two men are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

A 27-year-old woman from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 30-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in May has been further arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

Michelle Bunch previously said life would "never be the same again" after Murdoch Brown's death

After his death Mr Brown's family said he was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "devoted father".

His partner Michelle Bunch said life would "never be the same again" after his death.