Image copyright Google Image caption Lewis Graham was given a conditional discharge at Southend Magistrates' Court

A man has criticised police for prosecuting him for pouring paint on a carpet 10 years ago when he was "young and stupid" and aged 12.

Lewis Graham, 22, was asked to attend a interview in March after forensic evidence collected in another inquiry linked him to the 2009 vandalism.

He said it was "stupid" and "unfair" to prosecute him so long after his crime.

Essex Police said criminal investigations were never closed until offenders had been brought to justice.

The property in Southend was undergoing refurbishment when Graham and his friends broke in and spread paint across the walls and carpet.

He admitted causing £400 worth of damage and spelling out his name in paint but refused to take a victim awareness course or pay £80 costs as he felt it was "stupid" due to the length of time from the offence.

Police charged him with criminal damage and, after pleading guilty, he was given a conditional discharge at Southend Magistrates' Court last week.

Graham said: "I went into an abandoned building with a load of friends, silly behaviour really, and we poured paint all over it.

"I was young and stupid. Of course I regret what I did.

"They should deal with things quicker and not leave it so long."

He said he had been stressed by the process but was glad it was over.

In a statement, Essex police said: "A criminal investigation is never closed until the offender has been brought to justice and regardless of the amount of time which has passed, we will always act upon information received to find the person responsible."