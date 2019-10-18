Image caption The blue Audi crashed into a wall of the house, causing it to partially collapse

A man has said he feared his stepson had been killed when a car crashed into the side of a cottage and "shunted" his bed across the room.

The blue Audi ploughed into the house on Wignall Street, Lawford, Essex, on Tuesday night.

Terry Spires said Frank Hollingshead was asleep when the car hit his bedroom wall.

The family, which has lived in the house for four years, has had to move out while repairs are carried out.

It is not yet known when they will be able to return but Mr Spires said it was unlikely to be before Christmas.

Image caption The car crashed into Frank Hollingshead's bedroom

The cottage, which the family rents, was struck at about 23:20 BST.

It is on the corner of Dedham Road, which Mr Spires described as "really dangerous", adding there had been several accidents.

The 43-year-old said he and his wife Vicky "felt the vibration" when the car smashed into their son's bedroom and "shunted his bed so hard it went across the room".

"I knew straightaway what had happened because I've been saying about that bend for months, it was a matter of when not if," he said.

"We ran downstairs and we were screaming out for Frank, we feared the worst, we thought he had been killed in there."

Image caption The property sits on the corner of Wignall Street, where it meets Dedham Road

Mr Spires said his stepson's bed ended up in the hallway wall and rubble and the chimney stack fell onto it.

Mr Hollingshead, 25, escaped with a few cuts and bruises but was "shaken up" by what happened, said Mr Spires.

One of the people in the vehicle was taken to hospital. No arrests have yet been made, police said.