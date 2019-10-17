Image caption The blue Audi crashed into a wall of the house, causing it to partially collapse

A car crashed into the side of a cottage, leaving one person needing hospital treatment.

The blue Audi crashed into the house on Wignall Street, Lawford, Essex, on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called at 23:20 BST to reports of a collision, an East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said.

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the cottage, on the corner of Dedham Road. One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital.

A fire engine from Manningtree also attended. A police spokesman said no-one had been arrested at this stage.

Image caption The car appears to have crashed into the lounge of the cottage