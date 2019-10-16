Image copyright Handout Image caption John Masser died on 3 October 2017, two days after he was attacked

A bouncer who was beaten to death by a man who knew he had been charged with a historical child rape was not failed by police, the watchdog has ruled.

John Masser, 49, died in October 2017, two days after being assaulted in Basildon, Essex, by Steven Keeble.

Mr Masser had previously declined to support a number of prosecutions, including one against Keeble.

An anonymised report found no evidence the force's contact with Mr Masser before his death was inappropriate.

However, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report, understood to refer to the Masser murder, did find an inability by Mr Masser to secure a new address was a factor in his death.

The report said: "Essex Police addressed safeguarding and welfare concerns with other agencies, but one of the key elements to the man's safety - namely a new address - could not be secured.

"The evidence suggested this ultimately proved to be a factor in his death."

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Steven Keeble received a life sentence in April 2018

The report added: "Based on the evidence available we found no indication that any person serving with the police may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, or had committed a criminal offence."

Essex Police said it had nothing to add.

Keeble, from Basildon, was jailed in 2018 for a minimum of 14 years for the nightclub bouncer's murder.