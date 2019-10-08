Image caption Police were called to Wellesley Road in Colchester at about 22:15 BST on Saturday night

A man has been charged with murder after the bodies of three men were found in a town.

Tom Saunders, 32 of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was arrested on Sunday, after two bodies were found in a house in Wellesley Road and a third in a car in Hospital Road in the Essex town.

Police said the incident, late on Saturday evening, has left the community "shocked and saddened".

He is due at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The two men found inside the house have been named by the police as Danny Gibson, 35 and Jason Gibson, 31, both from Colchester.

The third body, discovered in a car has been identified as Richard Booth, 35, also from the town.

Post-mortem examinations found all men died from multiple stab wounds.

Investigations continue and a cordon remains in place, police said.

Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said: "This incident has left our community shocked and saddened."

It is being treated as "a targeted and isolated incident", and the men were "known well known to each other" and he does not believe it was linked to any gang-related crime or drug use, he said.

"Colchester is a safe place to live, work and socialise" he added.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the area and the force is urging anyone with any information to come forward.