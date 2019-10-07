Image caption Police were called to Wellesley Road in Colchester on Saturday night

Officers investigating the deaths of three men have been spotted inspecting drains.

Essex Police said a 32-year-old man was being questioned on suspicion of murder over the deaths in Colchester on Saturday night.

Two men were discovered at a property on Wellesley Road and a third was found in a car outside.

Police believe a "sharp, pointed weapon" was used in the killings, which are not thought to be linked to drugs.

On Monday a forensic officer was seen carrying an item with a black and orange handle away from the area in an evidence bag.

Officers, who were called to the scene at about 22:15 BST, said they were "keeping an open mind" about the circumstances.

The force urged anyone in the area between 18:00 BST on Saturday and 01:00 on Sunday who saw anything suspicion or unusual to contact them.

Image caption A police cordon remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon

Det Supt Stephen Jennings said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and that it appeared the killings had involved "a sharply-bladed weapon or knife".

He said: "We do think that it is isolated. We do think that the person in custody probably knew those who sadly died but we are keeping an open mind.

"There is no suggestion it was gang related, or involves drugs or controlled substances whatsoever. We think it is very much contained to the people that were involved."

Members of the public in the area have been warned to expect some disruption and Det Supt Jennings asked people to look out for any weapons or blood stained clothing.