Image copyright Stacey's Auctioneers

A football shirt worn by Gary Lineker in the 1990 World Cup semi-final in Italy has sold for £2,500 at auction.

The former England striker scored in the match against West Germany, which ended with penalty heartache.

His signed, white Umbro shirt with red number 10 on the rear was sold by a Leicester City fan who met Lineker as part of a competition prize in 1990.

Stacey's Auctioneers in Rayleigh, Essex, had estimated the item to be worth between £2,500 and £3,000.

David Alexander from memorabilia website Football Wanted brought the shirt to auction and said he was "very pleased" with the sale.

He said: "There's a huge market for items such as match day programmes and match-worn shirts.

"So many people are interested, and the items end up all over the world. A lot of the shirts seem to go to China in particular."

Mr Alexander added the seller had won the shirt in a competition in Match magazine as a child. The shirt was sold at Stacey's Auctioneers.

Image copyright Getty Images

England, led by Bobby Robson, lost the semi-final at Turin's Stadio delle Alpi.

Lineker scored on 80 minutes in a match which ended 1-1 after extra time. He also scored the first spot kick as England went out 4-3 on penalties.

The team were then beaten 2-1 in the third-place play-off.

Lineker is currently England's record World Cup goal scorer, with 10 to his name.

His football career began at Leicester City in 1978, followed by spells at Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur before turning pundit after retiring as a player in 1994.

The 58-year-old Match of the Day host is currently the BBC's best-paid presenter, earning £1.75m last year.

He also works for BT Sport, fronting their Champions League football coverage.