Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barrie Masters was a member of Eddie and the Hot Rods from their formation in 1975

Barrie Masters, the lead singer of the band Eddie and the Hot Rods, has died aged 63.

The band were best known for their top 10 hit in 1977, Do Anything You Wanna Do.

Formed in Canvey Island, Essex in 1975, they were part of the pub rock scene which included Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury's band Kilburn and the High Roads.

On their website the band said: "This sudden news is a huge shock to the band and family".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Twitter, Eddie and the Hot Rods paid tribute to their "legendary" singer

Masters was the original singer of the band, and was their only constant member.

The band kicked off their career with residencies in London clubs alongside The 101ers before being signed to Island Records in the mid-1970s.

In 1976 they made headlines when they played at London's Marquee Club while supported by The Sex Pistols, who went on to smash the Hot Rods' gear following a chaotic set.

Over the years they became known for their punk style and were often considered as one of the founding groups of the genre with their loud, frenetic live sets.

They also had top 40 hits with Teenage Depression and Quit This Town.

British band Jesus Jones tweeted that Do Anything You Wanna Do was "one of the greatest records ever. Utterly perfect. Such a sad day."

The Vapors tweeted: "A true rocker. You'll be sadly missed mate. Sleep tight."