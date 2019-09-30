Image copyright Press Association Image caption The alleged incident caused the flight to return to Stansted Airport

A woman has been charged with endangering an aircraft or its passengers following a disturbance on a flight earlier this summer.

Chloe Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, has been charged with assault and recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or persons inside.

It comes after an alleged incident on 22 June on a Jet2 flight to Turkey.

Mrs Haines will appear in court on 29 October.

The plane was en route to Dalaman in Turkey when it was redirected back to Stansted, an airline spokeswoman said at the time.

People living near the airport reported hearing loud bangs, which were later confirmed to have been sonic booms caused by two RAF Typhoon jets called to escort the flight as it landed.

Miss Haines, of Station Road in Loudwater, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court.