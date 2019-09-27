Image copyright Kallie Templeman Image caption Fire crews used lifting equipment to move the lorry

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after he crashed and became trapped underneath a bin lorry.

The man in his 20s was involved in a collision on Straight Road, Colchester, Essex, at about 07:15 BST.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended and firefighters used lifting equipment to move the lorry.

A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council said it will work "closely" with emergency services during their investigations into the incident.

"One of our refuse vehicles was involved in a collision this morning and our thoughts are with everyone involved," the spokesman said.

Essex Police said the motorcyclist has "serious but non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries".

A spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and an inquiry was ongoing.