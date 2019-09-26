Hullbridge: Murder charge after woman, 76, stabbed in neck
- 26 September 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a pensioner who was discovered dead at a house, having been repeatedly stabbed in the neck.
Janet Lewis, 76, was found dead at a property on Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, Essex, at 13:50 BST on Sunday, 1 September.
Robert Lewis, 80, of Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, has been charged with her murder.
Mr Lewis is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.