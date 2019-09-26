M11 crash: Man jailed for causing motorcyclist's death
A driver who killed a motorcyclist while trying to undertake him on a motorway has been jailed for four and a half years.
Daniel Tilley was driving home from a night shift at Stansted Airport when he caused the crash on the M11 in Essex in which 63-year-old Steve Lord died.
Tilley, 38, of Joyner's Field, Harlow, fled the scene after the collision at about 05:00 GMT on 16 January.
Judge Jonathan Seely told Tilley he had driven in a "highly selfish way".
Tilley was only tracked down after police were able to identify his vehicle with the help of dashcam footage, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
On 4 September he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and failing to report a collision.
Tilley claimed he was unaware that he had been involved in a crash when he was arrested the day after Mr Lord's death.
But police found Tilley had carried out online searches after the crash, including for "M11 accident".
Mr Lord's family described him as a "ferociously good storyteller" and a "wonderful husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend".
They added they were disappointed by sentencing guidelines and would write to their MP to call for harsher sentences.