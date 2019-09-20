Image copyright Family picture Image caption Matthew Bion, 31, from Wickford, died 11 days after an assault outside Reids bar

A family has paid tribute to "a kind and generous" father-of-two who died after an assault outside a nightclub.

Matthew Bion, 31, from Wickford, Essex, died 11 days after suffering head injuries outside Reids bar in Billericay early on Sunday, 18 August.

"Matthew, a father of two young children, was a kind and generous man loved by everyone," the family said.

"He was a real people person who enjoyed helping and caring for others," a statement released via police added.

"His unfortunate and untimely death has left an enormous hole in the lives of his family and girlfriend, friends and work colleagues, but most importantly in those of his two small children."

Image copyright Google Image caption Two arrested people have been released after the assault outside Reids bar in Billericay

A post-mortem examination recorded Matthew died as a result of head injuries.

A 26-year-old man from Basildon, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of affray was been released without charge.

Essex Police have appealed for witnesses, information and dashcam footage to help in their inquiries.

In a bid to encourage others to come forward the force said it would not take action against anyone involved in minor altercations outside the venue that night.