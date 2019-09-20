Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Judith Bishop stabbed a man repeatedly in the face and head

A woman who stabbed an elderly man in the head and face and "left him for dead" has been jailed.

Judith Bishop, 46, attacked her victim with a knife at his home in Chelmsford, Essex, after he said he had no money to give her, police said.

She was jailed for 12 years for robbery following a trial at the city's crown court.

Bishop repeatedly knocked on the man's door to ask for money over several weeks before the attack.

After he initially gave her money she returned several times to the property in Moulsham Chase asking for £10 notes, investigators said.

At 23:00 GMT on 27 November Bishop knocked again and the victim, in his 70s, told her he had no money for her.

She then attacked him and stole his wallet.

Officers identified Bishop after finding two pieces of paper with her details on at the man's property and then his credit card fell from her armpit following her arrest.

Bishop, of Pearl Square, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, one of possession of a bladed article and one count of battery.

Det Insp Kelly Thurston said: "Not only did Bishop target a vulnerable victim for his hard-earned pension money, she then proceeded to make him suffer one of the most horrific attacks I have ever seen and left him for dead."