Daniel Adger killing: Man charged over machete murder
- 18 September 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was killed with a machete.
Daniel Adger, 34, died after being attacked in South Ockendon, Essex, on 21 August 2017.
Luis Jordan, 34, of Church Road in Manor Park, east London, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, robbery, possession of a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm.
He appeared at Basildon Magistrates' Court earlier.
Mr Jordan was remanded in custody and will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.