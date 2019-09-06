Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after an assault outside Reids bar

A man who died 11 days after a fight outside a nightclub has been named.

Matthew Bion, 31, from Wickford, Essex, died from head injuries he suffered outside Reids nightclub in Billericay at 01:15 BST on Sunday, 18 August.

A 26-year-old man from Basildon arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until 5 November.

A woman, 22, arrested on suspicion of affray was released without charge.

Essex Police said it would not take action against anyone involved in minor altercations outside the venue that night and is urging people to come forward to help officers understand how Mr Bion suffered his injuries.