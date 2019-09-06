Essex

Man released in Saffron Walden terror probe

  • 6 September 2019
A 42-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of making threats to kill has been released under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit are still searching a residential property in Saffron Walden, Essex.

The man was arrested on 30 August at 17:25 BST and taken to a London police station.

He was released from custody on Thursday evening.

