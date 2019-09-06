Hullbridge murder probe: Pensioner was repeatedly stabbed
- 6 September 2019
A pensioner who was found dead in a house died after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck, police have said.
Janet Lewis, 76, was discovered at a property on Padgett's Way, Hullbridge, Essex, at 13:50 BST on Sunday.
An 80-year-old man, who was also found at the house with serious injuries, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital.
Police, who are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, are appealing for witnesses.