Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kevin Saitta was described as "dangerous" by a judge

A "despicable" paedophile who kept a diary of the abuse he inflicted on a child over seven years has been jailed.

Kevin Saitta was sentenced to 21 years years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 54-year-old, of Laburnum Crescent in Kirby Cross, Essex, admitted 19 offences including the rape of a child under 13, dating back to 2009.

A search of his home also uncovered more than 2,000 indecent images and 300 videos before his arrest on 11 March.

Judge Christopher Morgan made Saitta subject to an eight-year extension of his sentence, which he will serve if he is still considered to be a danger after completing the initial term.

Det Con Andrew Humphreys, of Essex Police, said: "Saitta is a dangerous paedophile who carried out years of abuse.

"This sentence sends a message about the seriousness of these offences. I hope it provides some solace and will help those affected to move forward."

Hendrika Tatam, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Saitta went to great lengths to document the sexual abuse and rape of his victim.

"The sheer volume of abuse is one of the highest I have come across as a specialist prosecutor in the rape and serious sexual offences unit.

"Saitta's despicable behaviour subjected his victim to repeated and sustained sexual abuse."

Saitta had initially denied the crimes but later pleaded guilty.

He will also remain on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.