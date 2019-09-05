Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daniel Tilley has admitted death by dangerous driving

A man has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a motorcyclist in a motorway crash.

Steve Lord, 63, died after the crash on the M11, near Stansted Airport, Essex, at about 05:00 GMT on 16 January.

Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court, Daniel Tilley, 37, of Joyner's Field, Harlow, Essex, also admitted failing to stop at the scene and failing to report an accident.

He is due to be sentenced on 26 September.