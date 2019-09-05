Doors open on moving Southend train for 23 minutes
- 5 September 2019
A door on a passenger train was open for 23 minutes while the vehicle travelled at 80mph (128km/h).
A passenger reported it to the driver at Hockley station, in Essex, at 07:20 BST on the Liverpool Street to Southend line on 22 August, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.
The train travelled in traffic for 16 miles (26km) with the door open.
The RAIB has conducted an investigation and will release a "safety digest" at a later date.