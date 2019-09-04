Essex

Leigh-on-Sea fishmonger fire 'was arson'

  • 4 September 2019
Image caption The Leigh Fisherman's Cooperative building was more than 100 years old

A fire that destroyed a century-old fishmonger's building is being treated as arson by police.

Leigh Fisherman's Cooperative in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex was gutted by the fire which started at about 05:30 BST on Tuesday.

It took firefighters almost 10 hours to extinguish the blaze.

Essex Police said it was investigating and treating it as deliberate.

