Image copyright London Southend Airport Image caption A woman was arrested after an alleged assault on a flight to Southend Airport

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting cabin crew on an inbound flight to Southend Airport.

Essex Police said they were contacted just after midnight on Sunday with reports that a passenger had attacked a member of the plane's staff.

Officers arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The plane was an Easyjet flight from Malaga in Spain, the airline confirmed.

An Easyjet spokesman said: "Easyjet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

"The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always Easyjet's priority."