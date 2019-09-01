Image copyright Google Image caption A woman in her 80s was found dead at a house in Padgetts Way, Hockley, Essex

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman in her 80s was found in a house.

The woman's body was found at the home on Padgett's Way, Hockley, Essex at 13:50 BST on Sunday. The ambulance service alerted police.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Essex Police said they were not looking for anyone else.

A police cordon remains at the scene as investigations continue.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police.