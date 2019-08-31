Image copyright Google Image caption The man suffered serious facial injuries when he was targeted by thieves while watering his garden at a house near Maldon Road

A man who was watering his garden has been seriously hurt in an "extremely nasty attack" by a masked gang, police have said.

Three men jumped over the victim's fence before beating him and stealing jewellery and cash on Friday.

The gardener, in his 50s, suffered a fractured cheekbone and remains in hospital, Essex Police said.

He managed to alert neighbours, with officers then called to near Maldon Road, Burnham-on-Crouch, at 21:50 BST.

The suspects were believed to have fled in the direction of a nearby school and field.

'Rare incident'

Det Insp Jamie Mills, of Essex Police, said it was an "extremely nasty and frightening attack on a man in the garden of his own home".

"I would like to reassure the residents of Burnham that an incident like this is extremely rare for this area and we have detectives working around the clock," he said.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage that could help with their investigation into the aggravated burglary.