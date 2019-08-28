Essex man dies 11 days after Billericay club assault
A man has died 11 days after an assault outside a nightclub.
The 31-year-old victim from Wickford, Essex, was reportedly assaulted outside Reids nightclub in nearby Billericay at 01:15 BST on Sunday, 18 August.
He died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man from Basildon had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm while a 22-year-old woman from Laindon had been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Both suspects were released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.