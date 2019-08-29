Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Harrison Woods, Robert Ketley and Reece Williams pleaded guilty to firearms offences

Three men have been imprisoned for hiding guns in a children's park in the aftermath of a fatal shooting.

John Pordage, 34, was murdered by Bradley Blundell at a petrol station in Chelmsford, Essex, on 5 August 2017.

Reece Williams, 20, Robert Ketley, 24, and Harrison Woods, 18, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ketley was jailed for five years while Williams got two years and three months and Woods 19 months.

Saul Stanley was previously jailed for five years for various firearms offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with Mr Pordage's murder, prosecutor Anthony Abell told Chelmsford Crown Court.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station

In the hours after his death, Stanley made arrangements for a revolver, sawn-off shotgun and bullets to be removed from a house where he had been staying in Chelmsford.

They were put in a wheelie bin and Ketley, Williams and Woods arrived at the house the next day to take it away, the court heard.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police found a loaded revolver at a children's playground near Stanley Rise

The firearms were found wrapped in carrier bags hidden in a children's playground near Stanley Rise after Williams showed police where they had been stashed, the court heard.

Judge Charles Gratwicke said guns had a "corrosive impact on the wellbeing of the community".

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Officers also found a sawn-off shotgun that was in the locked position

Ketley, of no fixed address, and Woods, from Leigh-on-Sea, admitted two counts of possessing prohibited weapons, two of possessing ammunition and one of perverting the course of justice.

Williams denied perverting the course of justice and was cleared of that offence by a jury.